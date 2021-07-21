See Crazy Shipping Container House for Sale in Minnesota [PHOTOS]

There has been a lot of people wanting to build a house recently along with home improvement that has been booming since the pandemic. But right now, lumber is pretty pricey. Building a new home could possibly be a lot more expensive than what you may have anticipated. Hopefully that changes soon, but right now, it's expensive.

There may be a solution. There has been an uptick of people building a "shouse". What is a shouse? It's basically a pole barn or "shed" house. Hence the name of shouse. On the outside they look pretty much like a pole barn. But on the inside they can look pretty incredible.

Let's take this a step further. There is a house on the market in Minneapolis that has been constructed completely of shipping containers. The outside looks like exactly what they are, but the inside is pretty great. They have air conditioning in the house along with a full basement, foundation and laundry area. All the comforts of a regular house, but it's really nice. And beautifully landscaped. It's like one of the tiny houses that have been built lately, only like 4 of them stuck together. Or five, actually as there are 5 containers included if you include the garage too. Oh- yeah, there's a garage.

It's on the market for $280,000. It's a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with just over 1300 square feet. Perfect for a couple or a small family. I think it's pretty awesome. Check out the pictures.

