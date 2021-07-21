How Do You Like the St. Cloud Parking Meter Pilot Program?

We are almost 2 months into St. Cloud's new pilot parking change in downtown St. Cloud. The program which began on Tuesday June 1st specifies that parking will be free in the five downtown ramps starting at 5:00 p.m. during the week, and all weekend long. However, you will have to pay to park on the street all night and all weekend.

Listeners on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday and What Up Wednesday programs largely were against the change with some saying they won't go downtown as much. Some have adjusted to the change and don't have a problem with it. Concerns that callers had about the increased parking in parking garages where in regards to safety especially if people were alone. WJON's story on May 19th indicated that Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says this trial program is based on feedback from downtown business owners.

No on-street parking is allowed from 2:00 a.m. until 6:00 a.m. for regular maintenance like street sweeping and snow removal. There are over 2,000 parking spaces available in the five downtown St. Cloud parking ramps.

The program is set to continue through the end of 2021 with the city council expected to revisit the program at the end of the year.