The Minnesota Wild will host the St. Louis Blues for the NHL's Winter Classic New Year's Day at Target Field in Minneapolis, following the 2021 cancellation -- and tickets are on sale now.

The two teams were set to play at Target Field on New Year's Day this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into things, canceling the outdoor event.

Winter Classic Stats

The Minnesota Wild will host the 13th NHL Winter Classic® in NHL history.

Minnesota is the 10th team to play host to the game, joining Boston, Buffalo, Chicago, Dallas Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Washington. Boston, Buffalo, and Chicago are the only two-time hosts.

Minnesota is the 14th team to participate in an NHL Winter Classic game. The Chicago Blackhawks lead all NHL clubs with four appearances in the NHL Winter Classic® Game (2009, 2015, 2017, and 2019).

Target Field is the seventh baseball stadium to host the NHL Winter Classic®.

The National Hockey League also announced the Vegas Golden Knights will host the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena next season, and the Nashville Predators will play the Tampa Bay Lightning outdoors on Feb. 26 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

