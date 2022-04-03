Minnesota Twins Announce 2022 Opening Day Event Lineup

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins will kick off the regular season on Thursday and have a full day of activities planned for their home opener.

For the first time since 2019, Opening Day at Target Field will be free of COVID-19 related restrictions.

First-up, Breakfast on the Plaza is making its return. Between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. fans can head down 7th Street by the Twins Clubhouse Store to pick up a free ballpark breakfast.

Then the real action begins at 1:00 p.m. when the various gates to the ballpark are opened up by Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Tom Kelly, Jim Kaat, Kirby Puckett Jr., and Catherine Puckett. The first 10,000 people in attendance during opening weekend (April 7th, 9th, and 10th) will receive a free Twins jacket.

Other events and special ceremonies include the Countdown to Cooperstown, the Target Bullseye Fan Zone, opening lineup fireworks, a flyover, the raising of the American flag, an in memoriam, and performances of “God Bless America” and the National Anthem.

First-pitch for the game against the Seattle Mariners is set for 3:10 p.m. Opening day tickets are still available for $15 online at twinsbaseball.com, over the phone at 612-33-TWINS and 1-800-33-TWINS, or in-person at the Target Field Ticket Office.

