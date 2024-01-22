Minnesota Travelers Beware – It’s Been 200 Hundred Years Since This Last Happened!
BUY SOME EARPLUGS!
It's been a long time since Cicada's have interrupted our travel plans, but it looks like this spring could be a time to watch out for them.
For the first time since 1803, there will be two broods of Cicada's emerging from the ground, after being underground for over a decade!
NOT JUST ONE BUT TWO!
The thing you need to pay attention to is the fact that TWO broods are appearing at the same time! This means the screaming, flying cicadas will be in the trees in many states, and even here in the midwest. Illinois and Indiana are expected to see both broods, so if you are traveling through those states, you may experience some uncomfortable noise from the bugs.
HERE..THERE AND EVERYWHERE!
The broods appearing this year are XIII and XIX. XIII last appeared in 2007, and is expected to appear in Iowa, Wisconsin, and possibly Michigan. Brood XIX was last seen in the year 2011 and may be appearing in those states, but is expected to be in Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.
When will they appear? According to an article with CBS News, a warm rain might trigger the emergence in late April and possibly early May. There is a Cicada tracking website Cicada Mania says that the bugs will be coming out of the ground probably when the soil eight inches below the surface reaches a temperature of 64 degrees Fahrenheit because that is the temperature that warms them up.
