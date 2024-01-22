Discount Pop Up Grocery Visits St Cloud Today! Don’t Miss Out!

Running short on money to buy groceries this month, and living off of cereal and milk? I don't know about you, but I struggle to make ends meet, and this might be a solution for all of us.

WHAT IS FARE FOR ALL?

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service, the longer the great deals will keep coming.

TheFoodgrouMN.org TheFoodgrouMN.org loading...

STOP BY IN ST CLOUD TODAY

Fare For All will be in St. Cloud today, January 22nd from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The event will take place at:

Salem Lutheran Church

90 Riverside Drive SE

St Cloud MN 56304

Get our free mobile app

Clay Conover, Townsquare Media Clay Conover, Townsquare Media loading...

JANUARY MENU

MINI MEAT PACK B $11

Bourbon BBQ Chicken Bites 1.5 lbs

B/S Chicken Thighs - 1 lb

Lean Smoked Turkey Sausage - 13 ounces

Beef Cocktail Sausages - 12 ounces

Ground Beef 80/20 - 1 lb

MEGA MEAT PACK X $25

LOCAL Turkey Wings - 2 lbs

Chicken Breasts - 1.3 lbs

Bacon - 1 lb

Mild Italian Pork Sausage - 19 ounces

Maple Breakfast Link - 12 ounces

3 cheese Italian Chicken Sausage - 12 ounces

PRODUCE PACK $10

LOCAL Russet Potatoes - 5 lbs

Yellow Onions - 2 lbs

Carrots - 1 lb

Gala Apples - 3

Navel Oranges - 3

Grapefruits - 2

Radishes - 1 lb

Beef & Cheddar Brats 28 ounces

HOW IT WORKS

It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to St. Cloud, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">