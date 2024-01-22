Hey Minnesota, Did You See This Recall on Meat

There has been a recall on Charcuterie Meats that are sold at two popular Stores in Minnesota.

Costco and Sam’s Club are among the retailers that have sold meat that has caused 10 people to be hospitalized and 47 others to be diagnosed with infection caused by the meat according to the Center for Disease Control.

The Salmonella Outbreak is linked back to meats sold dating back to last November. The outbreak was first found here in Minnesota by the state's Department of Agriculture in an unopened pack of Charcuterie meat.

Fratelli Beretta brand meat was sold at Costco between November 16th to January 9th as Antipasto Grand Beretta. The meat was sold as a two pack of 12 oz. trays. This product features a best by date of June 24th on the bottom of the package.

The company Fratelli Beretta USA has recalled over 11,000 pounds of meat sold at Sam’s Club as well. Sam’s Club sold the meats as a 9 oz. 2 pack of Charcuterie Sampler.

If you’ve bought any of these products, you are urged to throw them away or return them to the retailer where you bought them. You are also encouraged to wash any surfaces the meat may have come in contract with hot, soapy water or run them through the dishwasher.

The symptoms include fever, diarrhea, and stomach pains. Most people can recover without antibiotics, but some people need to seek professional medical care to get over Salmonella.

Depending on the severity of the symptoms you can decide if you should seek treatment from a doctor or emergency room.

