Minnesota State Parks are Free on Black Friday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to help you work off that turkey and trimmings by offering free admission to Minnesota state parks.
On Friday, November 25th, Minnesotans are encouraged to get out with friends and family and explore one of Minnesota's 75 state parks. It is one of four "Free Park Days" where the DNR waives the vehicle permit fee to enter the park and recreation areas.
The DNR attributes an American Psychological Association study that links spending time in nature with improved attention, lower stress, reduced risk of psychiatric disorders, and even increased empathy and cooperation traits.
Most park offices and visitor centers will be lightly staffed the day after Thanksgiving, so you're encouraged to check the DNR website for visitor alerts, download the GeoPDF Maps app which does not require the internet to display the user's location, and check out the signs near the park entrances.
