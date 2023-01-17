The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has been busy in 2023. On Friday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office took to social media and revealed a recent bust that took more than 40,000 fentanyl pills and some guns off the streets. That's about 9 pounds of pills!

Today, our Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) executed a search warrant at an apartment in downtown Minneapolis in relation to a narcotics distribution and weapons possession investigation. This was a collaborative investigation with the MSP Airport Police Department and our VOTF Unit. As a result of the search warrant, Detectives seized approximately 41,000 fentanyl pills (9 pounds!) and an illegally possessed AR Pistol and handgun. This is just one example of the amazing teamwork being done daily by our VOTF and ESU personnel. Sheriff Witt and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are grateful for the continuous collaborations with our law enforcement partners and we will continue to prioritize keeping the community safe.

The bust happened in downtown Minneapolis, where the pills and two guns were seized after law enforcement executed a search warrant.

According to Bedrock Recovery Center's website, a single dose of fentanyl on the street goes for $2 or less, so if we take that price and apply it to how many pills they believe were recovered the street value would be in the range of $82,000.

If you or a loved one struggle with addiction there are programs that are free and can help. You can get more information about the resources available to you by heading to this state website to see if you qualify for free treatment services.

