Minnesota Reissuing More Than 128,000 Expired Tax Rebate Checks

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesotans who failed to cash their one-time tax rebate checks before they expired will get one more chance.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced they will be reissuing more than 128,000 rebate checks starting next week. Officials say the process should be completed by mid-March. Unlike those sent last fall, the reissued checks will be mailed directly from the State of Minnesota.

Officials say the rebates are not considered taxable income when it comes to state returns, but they will be taxed on federal returns. The department says everyone who received a rebate should have gotten a form to use when filling out their federal taxes.

If you are a taxpayer who believes you are eligible for a rebate and you do not receive one by May 1st, you can contact the department at 651-556-3000.

