Minnesota Pay $20 for Concerts- Limited Time Only

This could be a great deal. Live Nation is putting this together as a special limited time offer. These shows are not just random, run of the mill shows, either. These are shows that you would normally pay A LOT more for. Live Nations is doing this as a special benefit for a "Return to live" celebration.

Check out some of the bands/artists that will be included in this deal.

The deal of just $20 for a concert ticket will only be for a very limited time from July 28th at 9am through 11:59pm on August 1st. Just 5 days. This is a "while supplies last" deal. They are not saying right now how many tickets will be available for any of the shows, and they are also not saying where the shows are. That will come within the next few days. But this offer is open to anyone and everyone.

Going through the pandemic like we all have, has been very trying on just about everyone. Definitely different for each individual, but the common thread is that it has been a change up in some way for everyone. And live music and the hospitality industry has been hit the hardest. With everything being cancelled for over a year was a bummer for both concert goer and performer. When you get to go to a show again, if you can get a deal on the ticket price, that is a HUGE bonus.

Reminder- that this is a limited time offer. So when the time comes, and you can add this to your calendar, you need to act fast to get the deal. Totally worth it!

