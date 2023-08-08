Minnesota Native Makes His Mark Serving the U.S. Navy

Many Minnesotans are serving the United State military overseas and that includes a Waconia, Minnesota native. Navy outreach shared the following information:

Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jase Grunder, from Waconia, Minnesota, revises the shop’s schedule in the maintenance shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, August 3, 2023.

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.