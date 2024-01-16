Minnesota Museum Nominated for Best in the Nation!

Big news for history buffs who want to see one of our own get national recognition!

Mill City Museum is among 20 finalists for the USA TODAY Readers' Choice award for best history museum, and YOUR vote can help the home team score a win!

“We are doubly honored to receive this nomination as we celebrate 20 years of welcoming visitors to Mill City Museum. We are so grateful for all the support received from Minnesotans last year. This recognition of the great work our staff does to tell the rich history of Minneapolis is tremendous.” ~Mill City Museum Site Manager David Stevens

You get one vote per day (per person) and can vote right here. Minnesotans have until 11am (CST) on February 12th to put our museum over! Additional support for history lovers on social media can be shown by using the hashtag #MCMTop10.

Be sure to vote every day!

Mill City Museum Facts

"Mill City Museum opened in 2003 on the banks of the Mississippi River. It was built within the ruins of the Washburn A Mill. In 1983, the mill was named a National Historic Landmark. A fire engulfed the then-vacant building in 1991, leaving only the interior concrete and limestone walls. Shortly after, the Minnesota Historical Society announced plans to develop a museum within the remaining structure."

Minnesota Historical Society Facts

"The Minnesota Historical Society is a non-profit educational and cultural institution established in 1849. MNHS collects, preserves, and tells the story of Minnesota’s past through museum exhibits, libraries and collections, historic sites, educational programs, and book publishing. Using the power of history to transform lives, MNHS preserves our past, shares our state’s stories, and connects people with history."

