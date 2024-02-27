Minnesota Mom’s Journey: From Cancer Survivor To Cannabis Entrepreneur

MEET MICHELLE COURTRIGHT

Michelle Courtright lives in Minneapolis with her three children and is now healthy after a 5-year remission from a breast cancer diagnosis. Michelle has been experimenting with low-dose cannabis since 2017, the year she was diagnosed.

Michelle created JANE, to bring relief to women who suffer from the pain, stress, and anxiety caused by many things, including menopause, cancer, insomnia, and more.

WHAT TYPE OF PRODUCTS DOES 'JANE' OFFER?

JANE includes a wide range of products, including but not limited to:

Appetite Tincture : Aids in decreasing appetite and increasing satiety.

: Aids in decreasing appetite and increasing satiety. Creativity Tincture: This product was created to help you get energized, elevate your mood, and help you 'find your flow.'

This product was created to help you get energized, elevate your mood, and help you 'find your flow.' Cancer Tincture : 10% of profits of this product go to breast cancer research. Michelle hopes you'll share knowledge of this product with any of your friends or family suffering from cancer. The product helps with pain management, inflammation, and nausea.

: 10% of profits of this product go to breast cancer research. Michelle hopes you'll share knowledge of this product with any of your friends or family suffering from cancer. The product helps with pain management, inflammation, and nausea. JANE Gummies: Delicious watermelon low-dose gummies are perfect for 'laughing with friends,' taking in nature, or connecting with your most creative self. Results can be felt fairly quickly according to the website, within 15-20 minutes.

In addition to these products, JANE has a Menopause Tincture, a Pain Roll-on, and many more. The products range in price from $29 up to about $60.

NO MARIJUANA IN JANE

Michelle wants people to know that there is NO marijuana in JANE products, it is only organic, hemp-derived DELTA-9 and cannabinoids, and are mostly low-dose products, that will fit in your purse.

