Minnesota McDonald&#8217;s Eliminates Two Breakfast Items Permanently

Minnesota McDonald’s Eliminates Two Breakfast Items Permanently

Getty Images

I'll admit that I rarely eat any fast food.  But with that said, I really do enjoy McDonald's breakfast items.  A regular egg McMuffin is my favorite.  I used to like the egg white delight, but that went away.  I'm still asking "why" on that one.  It was good, it was healthy, why not keep the thing?  This went away before the pandemic started too, so that is not the reason for eliminating that one.

Since the pandemic, there have been some items that were on the McDonald's menu, that went away.  This was because of shortages, and it was easier to go with a shortened menu.

Two of the items that were eliminated "temporarily" are not going to come back.  If you were a fan of the breakfast bagel sandwiches or the breakfast wraps, you will not be getting those items back.  They have been eliminated permanently.

“It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.

There is some talk that a new menu item may be coming soon.  Also, it does look like (according to the online menu) the regular wraps (lunch and dinner) are back along with the salads that went away during the pandemic are now back.  I was really bummed with those things went away during the beginning of the pandemic.  Those are a couple of the healthier items available at the fast food chain.

Get our free mobile app

And, where did the Big Breakfast go?  Looking at the online menu for their app, seems like that is not a choice.  You can get all of the items that were normally included in the Big Breakfast separately, but not as one item?  Hmmm.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

 

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top