Minnesota McDonald’s Eliminates Two Breakfast Items Permanently

I'll admit that I rarely eat any fast food. But with that said, I really do enjoy McDonald's breakfast items. A regular egg McMuffin is my favorite. I used to like the egg white delight, but that went away. I'm still asking "why" on that one. It was good, it was healthy, why not keep the thing? This went away before the pandemic started too, so that is not the reason for eliminating that one.

Since the pandemic, there have been some items that were on the McDonald's menu, that went away. This was because of shortages, and it was easier to go with a shortened menu.

Two of the items that were eliminated "temporarily" are not going to come back. If you were a fan of the breakfast bagel sandwiches or the breakfast wraps, you will not be getting those items back. They have been eliminated permanently.

There is some talk that a new menu item may be coming soon. Also, it does look like (according to the online menu) the regular wraps (lunch and dinner) are back along with the salads that went away during the pandemic are now back. I was really bummed with those things went away during the beginning of the pandemic. Those are a couple of the healthier items available at the fast food chain.

And, where did the Big Breakfast go? Looking at the online menu for their app, seems like that is not a choice. You can get all of the items that were normally included in the Big Breakfast separately, but not as one item? Hmmm.