Minnesota Launches Tourism, Talent Attraction Campaign

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota is launching a new campaign to attract visitors and new workers to our state.

Governor Tim Walz and Explore Minnesota launched the Star of the North campaign Tuesday, a multi-platform campaign aimed at attracting both visitors from around the world and recruiting top talent to Minnesota.

The campaign is the first of its kind for Explore Minnesota. The State Legislature approved an increase of $3.84 million to Explore Minnesota during the 2023 session, and the state will invest $22 million in one-time funding over the next two years.

“With the Star of the North campaign, we are promoting Minnesota’s many offerings to more national and international travelers and future residents than ever before,”

Explore Minnesota Executive Director Lauren Bennett McGinty.

“Minnesota ranks as one of the healthiest and most livable states in the nation with growing opportunities for job seekers and business owners. With uniquely green urban areas, sparkling lakes, cultural richness, and recreational opportunities, our state has unparalleled experiences for individuals and families.”

The talent attraction ads will run in nearly 30 cities across the country including Austin, Texas, Denver, Colorado, and Rockford, Illinois.

The tourism ads will run in 16 states including Ohio, Utah, and Colorado and two Canadian Provinces.

