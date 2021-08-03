Minnesota Indoor Shows Requiring Vaccination or Neg Covid Test

Right now, this is a hypothetical. Hypothetical for SOME venues and indoor shows. But it could be on the way soon. Right now, just First Avenue in Minneapolis has implemented the requirement. But, as the Delta variant continues to grow, it seems that this could be the trend going to be the norm.

Yesterday First Avenue in Minneapolis posted on their Facebook page that they were going to require a negative covid test within 72 hours of any show that someone was planning on going to, or show proof of a full vaccination at least 14 days prior to the show that they are attending. That came with a lot of backlash, as you can imagine.

But what if more venues decided to go to in this direction? Live Nation had stated in the beginning of the shut downs and cancellations and postponements that when things started opening up, that they would consider requiring a negative test or the full vaccine before fans would be able to attend a show. So far, they haven't totally done this, but one could see that happening.

This alternative is a better system than having to cancel everything again. I don't think anyone wants that situation. The shut down was hard on the economy like nothing else. I don't see that as being an option again. But, to keep that from happening, a negative test or the vaccine may become something of the "new normal". If the tests remain free, I don't see the problem with this, other than being a complete pain, it's not that big of a deal if you are completely against getting the vaccine. Although the vaccine would be much simpler.

We will see what happens in the coming weeks. Right now Minnesota has 45 counties in the "substantial or high"covid transmission.

