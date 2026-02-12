Prep Wrestling Section Tournament Preview/Schedule

Roger Mischke

SECTION TOURNAMENTS/TEAMS/INDIVIDUALS

Section 4A Team

Sibley East

Friday February 13th

(Teams Seeds)

LeSueur Henderson Giants

Ogilvie Lions

Central Public Schools (NYA)

Kimball Area Cubs

Sibley East Wolverines

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles

Section 4A Individuals

Kimball

Saturday 21st

Kimball, Eden Valley-Watkins

 

Section 5A Teams

Ortonville

Thursday 12th 6-9/Saturday 14th 2:30-6:30

(Team Seeds)

Minneota Vikings

Canby Lancers

Paynesville Bulldogs

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons

Benson Braves

Section 5A Individuals

Canby

Saturday 21st 10:00 to 4:00

Paynesville Area, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

 

Section 6A Teams

Wadena-Deer Creek

Saturday 14th

(Seeds)

Long Prairie/Grey Eagle/Browerville Thunder

West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansvile Raiders

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie

Border West Buccaneers

Osakis Silver Streaks

New York Mills Eagles

 

Section 7A Teams

Walker

(Team Seeds)

Staples-Motley Cardinals

Holdingford Huskers

Mille Lacs Raiders

Aitkin Gobblers

WHAN Wolves

Pillager Huskies

 

Section 6AA Team

Annandale/Maple Lake

February 13th

(Team Seeds)

Foley Falcons

Becker Bulldogs

Howard Lake/Waverly Winsted Lakers

Rocori Spartans

Zimmerman Thunder

Section 6AA Individuals

Rocori

 

February 20th/21st

Becker, Foley, Rocori, Albany and Sauk Rapids-Rice

 

Section 7AA Team

Individuals

Rock Ridge

February 20th/21st

Milaca-Faith Christian

February 14th

 

Section 7AA Individuals

Rock Ridge

February 20th/21st

Pierz, Little Falls

(Seeds)

Pierz Pioneers

Grand Rapids Thunder

Little Falls Flyers

Rush City/Braham Tigers

Milaca-Faith Christian Wolves

Rock Ridge Wolverines

Section 8AAA Teams

St. Cloud Tech

Wednesday 11th 7-8/Friday 20th/21st

Section 8AAA Individuals

Bemidji

Friday 14th/15hth

St. Cloud Crush, Sartell Sabres

(SEEDS)

Brainerd Warriors

Moorhead Spuds

Willmar Cardinals

Bemidji Lumberjacks

Sartell Sabres

Monticello Magic

