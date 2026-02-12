Prep Wrestling Section Tournament Preview/Schedule
SECTION TOURNAMENTS/TEAMS/INDIVIDUALS
Section 4A Team
Sibley East
Friday February 13th
(Teams Seeds)
LeSueur Henderson Giants
Ogilvie Lions
Central Public Schools (NYA)
Kimball Area Cubs
Sibley East Wolverines
Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles
Section 4A Individuals
Kimball
Saturday 21st
Kimball, Eden Valley-Watkins
Section 5A Teams
Ortonville
Thursday 12th 6-9/Saturday 14th 2:30-6:30
(Team Seeds)
Minneota Vikings
Canby Lancers
Paynesville Bulldogs
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons
Benson Braves
Section 5A Individuals
Canby
Saturday 21st 10:00 to 4:00
Paynesville Area, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Section 6A Teams
Wadena-Deer Creek
Saturday 14th
(Seeds)
Long Prairie/Grey Eagle/Browerville Thunder
West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansvile Raiders
Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie
Border West Buccaneers
Osakis Silver Streaks
New York Mills Eagles
Section 7A Teams
Walker
(Team Seeds)
Staples-Motley Cardinals
Holdingford Huskers
Mille Lacs Raiders
Aitkin Gobblers
WHAN Wolves
Pillager Huskies
Section 6AA Team
Annandale/Maple Lake
February 13th
(Team Seeds)
Foley Falcons
Becker Bulldogs
Howard Lake/Waverly Winsted Lakers
Rocori Spartans
Zimmerman Thunder
Section 6AA Individuals
Rocori
February 20th/21st
Becker, Foley, Rocori, Albany and Sauk Rapids-Rice
Section 7AA Team
Individuals
Rock Ridge
February 20th/21st
Milaca-Faith Christian
February 14th
Section 7AA Individuals
Rock Ridge
February 20th/21st
Pierz, Little Falls
(Seeds)
Pierz Pioneers
Grand Rapids Thunder
Little Falls Flyers
Rush City/Braham Tigers
Milaca-Faith Christian Wolves
Rock Ridge Wolverines
Section 8AAA Teams
St. Cloud Tech
Wednesday 11th 7-8/Friday 20th/21st
Section 8AAA Individuals
Bemidji
Friday 14th/15hth
St. Cloud Crush, Sartell Sabres
(SEEDS)
Brainerd Warriors
Moorhead Spuds
Willmar Cardinals
Bemidji Lumberjacks
Sartell Sabres
Monticello Magic