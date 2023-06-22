Looking for cheap flights? Have you flown Sun Country because you tend to find the best deals there? If you have, then you are among many others who have also found the best deals flying Sun Country.

The great thing about Sun Country is that they have continued to add more and more destinations from Minnesota. And passengers have been taking advantage of that deal. It's great to get away from the cold during a typical Minnesota winter, and when you can score a great deal on your flight, that's an even better bonus.

According to Bring Me the News, this accolade is based on passenger's reviews of the airline and their experience while flying.

The other budget friendly airlines that were considered included Southwest, Spirit, Frontier, and Air Canada. This was in North America. For the world, Sun Country came in at 7th. That's still a very good spot. By the way, Delta ranked number one in North America for regular airlines, and 20th in the world.

So, what are you going to fly on your next trip? I suggest one of these two airlines for the best experience.