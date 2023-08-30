Minnesota Gears Up For Gigantic, Breathtaking Blue Super Moon Tonight!

DON'T MISS TONIGHT'S MOON

Do you love viewing the nighttime sky? Watching for other lights, shooting stars, and big, bright moons? Tonight is going to be a very special evening to view our moon.

WHAT IS A BLUE SUPER MOON?

Tonight you will have the chance to see the biggest and brightest moon of the whole year. As a matter of fact, you can catch the Blue Super moon at its peak tonight, Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 at exactly 8:36 pm CST.

The moon has been pretty close to Earth for a while now, but tonight it will be the closest to Earth at 222,043 miles away, which is about 17,000 miles closer than normal. When you are talking about space, that seems quite close, doesn't it?

'ONCE IN A BLUE MOON MEANS SOMETHING...'

Blue Super moons like this are actually quite rare. You won't see another Blue Super moon until August of 2032; that's 9 years from now! 9 years! Have you ever heard anyone say something like, "Once in a blue moon..." That's why they say it. A 10-year-old kid who sees the Blue Super Moon tonight won't have a chance to see it again until they are 19 years old! The last Blue Super Moon was in December of 2009.

CLEAR YOUR CALENDAR

The good news? If you can clear your calendar between 8 and 10 pm this evening; Go find a spot where you can view the nighttime sky clearly. We should have clear skies for easy Blue Super Moon viewing, so bring your fully charged phone so you can capture some great photos, and then don't forget to share them with us so we can post your pictures for everyone to see. You can send them to: kelly.cordes@townsquaremedia.com.

