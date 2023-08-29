Which Minnesota State Park Would You Take Your Family To For A Labor Day Picnic?

Where would you picnic for Labor Day if you could choose any park in Minnesota to do it in?

FamilyDestinationGuide.com conducted a poll to find out what parks Minnesotans would choose as their top pick for a family gathering. Here are the top three findings from that poll.

The combination of park trails that lead to the Willard Munger State Trail on the north side of the park. You can enjoy beautiful wildflowers in the spring, and gorgeous colors in the fall. It's also an important wintering area for white-tail deer, black bears, timberwolves, and coyotes. Other wildlife you will find include 173 species of birds that nest and feed in the park. Rich outdoor beauty and lots of family activities made this destination one of the top 3 in Minnesota.

#2 MILLE LACS STATE PARK - GARRISON

Shaded picnic areas, towering trees, and the closeness to Mille Lacs Lake make this destination a family favorite. With activities like fishing, boating, and swimming and an extra flare of fun for this wonderful Minnesota destination.

Who doesn't love it? Hiking, biking, walking paths, lots of water-based activities, and of course the natural beauty of the headwaters of the Mississippi and beautiful Lake Itasca.

3000 families took the poll to find the best destinations in the state for where they would like to have a wonderful family picnic experience, and I can see why they chose these specific locations.

Now that you have some new ideas, check out each location by clicking on the park name, and see if you can plan an exciting daytime trip to celebrate Labor Day with your family and friends for the upcoming holiday.

