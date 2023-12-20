Making a Move? Most Affordable Towns to Live in Minnesota

Moving. For the most part it really does kind of stink. I have moved so much in my life, I get to the point where I think it might be better to just own blow up furniture and be completely portable. At one point in my career, I moved everything I owned in a Honda Civic. Yep - a Honda Civic. Full disclosure, it did take me a couple of trips, and I did have a friend that had a truck that hauled my full size mattress. But that was all - everything else in the Civic. That's portable.

That is no longer the case!

Since I have lived in several places, I have noticed a very different cost of living that really does vary from town to town all within the midwest.

There was a study done on affordable places to live in Minnesota. From my own experience, one of these towns was not affordable at all. In fact, it was rather expensive, at least when referring to the rent cost.

That town was/is Rochester, Minnesota. I lived there for 2 years, and our rent was a bit up there. But maybe it was the place where we chose to live. We did eventually purchase a house there too, and that wasn't cheap either. But again, maybe it was the area??

But here is the list from Redfin, and based off of median home prices from this past year. So, it is a fairly recent study.

Surprisingly, St. Cloud came in at number 1 - the most affordable city to live in is St. Cloud. Wow. Median home price in St Cloud is $250,000.

Average sale price per square foot: $134

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $739

Median household income: $50,335

Nearest major metro: Minneapolis (70 miles)

St. Paul came in at number 2.

Median home price: $300,525

Average sale price per square foot: $207

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,307

Median household income: $59,717

Nearest major metro: Minneapolis (12 miles)

Number 3 is Duluth.

Median home price: $312,700

Average sale price per square foot: $171

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,495

Median household income: $54,084

Nearest major metro: Minneapolis (155 miles)

Number 4 is Rochester, and as mentioned above, not my experience.

Median home price: $314,250

Average sale price per square foot: $169

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,488

Median household income: $59,717

Nearest major metro: St. Paul (80 miles)

Coon Rapids came in at number 5.

Median home price: $335,750

Average sale price per square foot: $188

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,536

Median household income: $59,717

Nearest major metro: Minneapolis (16 miles)

Minneapolis came in at number 6. REALLY??

Median home price: $339,900

Average sale price per square foot: $217

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,476

Median household income: $66,068

Booklyn Park made the list at number 5

Median home price: $345,000

Average sale price per square foot: $172

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,585

Median household income: $73,207

Nearest major metro: Minneapolis (11 miles)

And rounding out the top 8 most affordable places to live in Minnesota is Burnsville.

Median home price: $350,500

Average sale price per square foot: $180

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,085

Median household income: $76,017

Nearest major metro: Minneapolis (17 miles)

Not sure I agree with this list... and are they just looking at cities (they just said places)? Because I think we can all agree that there are much more affordable places to live in Minnesota outside of the city and in a more rural area.

