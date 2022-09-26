Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service Held Sunday

ST. PAUL (WJON - News) -- A special honor Sunday at the State Capitol for the 241 Minnesota firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

All of their names were read during the annual Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service.

The names of those who died in the line of duty are inscribed on columns throughout the Minnesota Fallen Fighter Memorial.

Honor Flags were presented to the families of 12 fallen firefighters on Sunday.