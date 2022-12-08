Minnesota Delivering $100-million in Grants for Broadband Growth
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A number of internet providers in Minnesota will share in a $100-million appropriation to expand broadband coverage across the state.
A total of 61 expansion projects have been chosen as part of the Department of Employment and Economic Development's Border-to-Border Program. It's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.
Federal funding through the American Rescue Plan accounts for $70-million of the appropriation with the state covering the rest.
In the Tri-County area, the Benton Cooperative Telephone Company will get just over $1.5-million, Tekstar Communications operating as Arvig in Sherburne County will receive just under $1.1-million while Melrose Telephone Company in Stearns County will receive nearly the maximum amount allowed at just under $5-million, and Albany Mutual Telephone will get just about $747,000. In Wright County, Spectrum will use approximately $2.8-million to expand broadband in their communities.
The programs are expected to expand access to more than 33-thousand homes across the state.