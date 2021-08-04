Enhanced Unemployment Benefits End In One Month

ST. PAUL -- The enhanced unemployment benefits will come to an end one month from Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says if you are receiving the unemployment benefits through Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and are receiving an additional $300 a week on top of your regular unemployment benefits, the last week those additional benefits will be available is the week ending September 4th.

To verify which unemployment benefits you are receiving, you can look in your unemployment insurance account. You will also be receiving official notification in the mail from DEED's unemployment Insurance office.

DEED is also hosting three webinars this month that you can learn how CareerForce can help you find a job, this will be August 17th, 24th, and 31st.

Get our free mobile app

Since March, DEED staff have called more than 60,000 Minnesotans receiving unemployment benefits and have shared with them resources to help them with their job search.

In July, Minnesota's unemployment rate held steady at four percent, lower than the national average of 5.9 percent.

Waite Park Opens The Ledge Amphitheater