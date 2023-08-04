Minnesota Could Get Some Soaking Rain this Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Saturday, the rain will start pushing into western Minnesota, with widespread rainfall expected Saturday night into Sunday.

Localized amounts of one to three inches of rain will be possible for some parts of southern, western, and central Minnesota.

St. Cloud has had just 3.30 inches of rain so far during the summer months of June, July and August. That's 4.40 inches below normal.

The driest summer on record in St. Cloud was 3.51 inches back in 1950. The 10th driest summer was 6.81 inches in 2002. So, it will take a lot of rain the rest of this month to get us out of that top 10.

The Climate Prediction Center does have a wet weather pattern for Minnesota into the middle of August.

Next week, temperatures will be much milder, with rain chances picking up again mid-late week.

