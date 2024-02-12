Minnesota Based Target Starting an Amazon-Like Membership Program

Do you love the convenience of Amazon Prime ordering, shipping and it's at your door the next day or within a couple of days, depending? Do you wish all shopping could be this easy? Even easier than the whole curb-side pick up system?

You may be in luck.

Get our free mobile app

Or - you may not want to pay to have this convenience. It seems that not everyone wants to pay to shop somewhere, as we have found out with warehouse membership stores like Costco and Sam's Club. But, if you do like some of the perks that you can get with a membership program, this may be coming very soon to Target stores.

Apparently Target is considering this program to help boost some of their lagging sales from the last few years.

If this program is implemented, there is no word on what the cost will be per year, or if you can also have the option to pay monthly. Right now, Amazon Prime will charge monthly, with a yearly total of $139. WalMart does have a membership program - Walmart Plus which costs $98 per year.

With free shipping, which is rumored to be part of the program, would consumers be more apt to shop with Target instead of Amazon? It probably also depends on a return policy as Amazon makes it extremely easy to return through either Kohl's or the UPS store.

Right now, plans have not been officially finalized, but expect this to happen likely at some point this year.

LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes? Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state. Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz