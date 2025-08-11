MINNESOTA BASEBALL ASSOCIATION

DISTRICT 8A

MONTICELLO POLECATS 6 ELK LUMBERJACKS 5

(Saturday August 10th)

The Polecats defeated their district rivals the Lumberjacks, they were out hit 12 to 10, they did collect three doubles and a home run. The Polecats scored a run in the bottom of the eleventh inning to claim the win. Michel Revenig threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Anderson threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Jason Axelberg threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks, he scored three runs. Keenan Macek went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Brayden Hanson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and two walks. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs and Brock Holthaus went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 1-for-5 and he was hit by a pitch, Cole Bove went 1-for-5 and Nick Anderson was hit by a pitch.

Max Loven threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mike Prosch threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

Andy Palm went 4-for-6 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Max Loven went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Jake Saari went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Charlie Eldridge went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Jeff Brooks went 1-for-4 with a double and two walks. Jacob Mitchell went 2-for-5 with a walk and he scored a run, Casey Bentley went 1-for-5 with a walk and Drew Stufflick went 1-for-5 with a walk.

REGION 6A

REGAL EAGLES 6 ROSCOE RANGERS 4

(Saturday August 10th)

The Eagles defeated their region rivals the Rangers, they out hit them seven to five. Grant Paffrath thew six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Brayden Skindelien threw three innings, he gave up a walk, one run, four walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Chi Schneider went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Aedan Andresen went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs and Shane Rademacher went 1-for-3 for a RBI. J. Beier went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brayden Skindelien went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Bennet Schultz went 1-for-5 and Luke Knutson had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nate Meyer had two walks and he scored a run, Derek Dengerud had a walk and Jordan Wosmek had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

Josiah Utsch threw six innings he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Josh Mackendanz threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and two walks and Matt Hemingson threw 1/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Jordan Schleper, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base and B. Vanderbeek went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Matt Hemingson had a RBI and a walk and B. Vanderbeek went 1-for-2 with three walks and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-3 with a walk, Austin Pauls went 1-for-3 with a walk, Max Athmann had a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Schleper had a walk.

REGION 1C

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 8 BRAHAM SNAPPERS 4

(SATURDAY AUGUST 10TH)

The River Cats defeated their region foe the Snappers, they out hit them ten to seven, including three doubles. Stetson Burkman threw eight innings, he gave up four runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts and Cody Thiery had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Zeus Schlegel, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBis and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Stetson Burkman went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Bryan McCallum went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Callan Henkemeyer had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. David Novak had a walk and he scored a run and Will Kranz had a walk.

For the Snappers Jesse Johnson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. J. Johnson threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ty Stepp, he went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Brody Bakken had a RBI and a walk. Logan Leniz had a RBI and Elliot Blatz went 2-for-5. Nathan Pace went 1-for-4 and J. Johnson went 1-for-4, Casey Lachot scored a run, J. Johnson had two RBIs and J. Johnson scored a run.

DISTRICT 4B

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 9 SOBLIESKI SKIS 6

(Saturday August 10th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their district rivals the Skis, they out hit them eleven to ten. Logan Winkelman threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Lucas Olson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Brett Leabch had two RBis and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Beier went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs. Joey Ziwicki went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Eon VonWald had a RBI and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Lane Olson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk and Wyatt Ziwicki had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.

For Sobieski Matt Filippi threw one inning, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Jake Kapphahn threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts and Collin Eckman threw one inning, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Filippi, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Hunter Philippi went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Collin Kray went 3-for-5 with a double, Beau Thoma went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a walk and Dusty Parker went 2-for-4.

REGION 8C

ELROSA SAINTS 4 STARBUCK STARS 2

(Saturday August 10th)

The Saints defeated their region rivals the Stars, they were out hit by them twelve to six, they collected two home runs and a double. Ethan Vogt threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Will VanBeck threw two innings he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jackson Peter went 2-for-4 with a home run, for four RBIs and a walk. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-5 with a double and Drew Wiener went 1-for-3 with a walk. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a walk and Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-5. Will VanBeck went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs, Blaine Fisher had two walks and he scored a run and Caleb Lenarz was hit by a pitch.

A. Versteeg threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Matt Gruber threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had three strikeouts and Darion Alexander threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run.

Their offense was led by Matt Gruber went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Noah Jensen went 2-for-4 with a walk. Cameron Simon, Darion Alexander and Austin Versteeg all went 1-for-5. Jackson Hendrickson went 2-for-4, Dylan Alexander went 1-for-4, Dylan Alexander went 1-for-4 and Jack Majerus was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

DISTRICT 8A

MOORHEAD BREWERS 3 ALEXANDRIA BLACK SOX 1

(Saturday August 9th)

The Brewers defeated their region rivals the Black Sox, they out hit them eight to five, in a eleven inning battle. Casey Clemenson threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he had four strikeouts. Eli Harris threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. David Ernst went three innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Caden Headlee went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Mike Peschel went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and David Ernst went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-5 with a double and Kaleb Binstock went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Marcus Wolf went 1-for-4 and Casey Clemenson was hit by a pitch.

For the Black Sox Shay Endres threw eleven innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Alix Jenkins went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two walks and Brock Lerfald went 2-for-5. Nate Hammerback went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Travis Krueger went 1-for-4 with a walk. Reed Larson, Brady Burgau and Waylon Muenezhuber all had a walk.

DISTRICT 4B

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 7 AVON LAKERS 0

(Saturday August 9th)

The Billygoats defeated their district rivals the Lakers, they out hit them eleven to three, they collected two home runs and two doubles. Rylan Robinson threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Thoma threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up a walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ben Thoma, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and scored one run, Noah Boser went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Matt Tautges went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Matt Kummet went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Lane Girtz went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-4 and Jack Susa went 1-for-4

For Avon Drew Lieser threw four innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs and he had a strikeout. Elian Mezquita threw two innings, he gave up two hits, and he had a strikeout. Matt Pichelmann threw two innings, he gave up a hit. Their offense was led by Elliot Burnett, he went 2-for-2 with a double and two walks and Reese Gregory went 1-for-3. Caleb Curry and Kadyn Mork each had a walk and Drew Lieser was hit by a pitch.

DISTRICT 8A

MOORHEAD BREWERS 13 MONTICELLO POLECATS 1

(Saturday August 9th)

The Brewers defeated their district rivals, they out hit them twelve to three. David Ernst threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kaleb Binstock, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. David Ernst went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, two walks and he scored a run. Caden Headlee went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Dustin Mertz went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two stolen bases, two walks and he scored two runs. Marcus Wohl went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Mike Peschel went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Casey Clemenson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Andrew Penny had a RBI, he was a hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For the Polecats Isaiah Terlinden threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Nick Anderson threw two innings and Brock Holthaus threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, six runs and two walks. Broderick Larson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit, two runs and one walk. Tanner Eckhart threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and a walk. Their offense was led by Braydon Hanson, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Cole Bovee went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Keenan Macek went 1-for-2 and Dustin Wilcox had a walk.

REGION 9C

OPOLE BEARS 7 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 4

(Saturday August 9th)

The Bears defeated their region rivals the Blue Jays, they were out hit twelve to nine. Sam Butler threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he had a strikeout. Tate Lange threw seven innings, he gave up six hits and he four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and a walk. Masyn Patrick went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Chris Ebnet went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Brodi Huls went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Tate Lange went 1-for-2, with a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs, Keaton Gustin went 2-for-5 and A. Lange was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For Upsala C. Clear threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, six runs and three walks. Matt Swanson threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, one run and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bryce Binek went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Matt Swanson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Brandon Welinski went 2-for-4 and Justin Cichon went 2-for-5. C. Clear went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Burggrath went 1-for-4. Hunter Moore and Brock Cichon both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run.

REGION 6C

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 4

(Saturday August 9th)

The Brewers defeated their region rivals the Orphans, they were out hit nine to eight. JT Harren threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.Jake Stalboerger threw two innings, he gave up one run and he had two strikeouts. Luke Lindquist threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he had a strikeout. Brady Kenning threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Josh Lanctot went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Kiffmeyer went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jordan Picka went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs. JT Harren had two walks and he scored a run, Luke Harren scored a run and Luke Schmidt was hit by a pitch.

For the Orphans Colton Long threw four innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he had for strikeouts. Bennett Anderson threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jake Gruenhagen, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Brad Bickman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two walks. Charlie Mumford had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Zach Kuefler went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Matt Streich had a RBI and a walk and Bennett Anderson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Garrett Zander went 1-for-4 with a walk, Noah Bush went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs, and Cole Macziewski went 1-for-4.

REGION 1C

MORA BLUE DEVILS 5 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3

(Saturday August 9th)

The Blue Devils defeated their region foe the River Cats, they each collected six hits and they aided by eight walks. Bryce Norby threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he had two strikeouts. Derek Graves threw four innings, he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bryce Norby went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Nelson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Mike Schnabel went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Austin Peterson had a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Darin Erickson had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Josh Norby had two walks and he scored a run, Derek Graves had two walks and Nick Hoffmann had a walk.

For the Rivercats Andy Nefs threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, seven walks and he had three strikeouts. Cody Thiery gave up one hit, three runs and one walk. Jake Carper threw one inning, he gave up two hits, and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Will Kranz, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Nick Proshek went 1-for-3 with a double.

DISTRICT 6B

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3

(Saturday August 9th)

The Express defeated their district rivals the Martins, they each collected eleven hits. Matt Dingmann threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Clay Faber threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit and he had strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tommy Friesen went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Friesen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Joe Hess went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a walk. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5, Brooks Marquardt was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Adam Beyer had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch and Mason Danelke scored a run.

For St. Martin Scott Lieser threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a walk.

Their offense was led by Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Moritz went 3-for-4 and Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-4. Chase Aleshire, Brady Goebel and Nolan Reuter all went 1-for-4.

DISTRICT 6B

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 3

(Saturday August 9th)

The Express defeated their district rivals the Lakers, they out hit them ten to six, including a pair of doubles. Clay Faber threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw seven innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Friesen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Scott Marquardt went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Ben Johnson had two RBIs and a walk and Joe Hess went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Jaxon Marquardt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Zach Dingmann went 1-for-1, with a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Schmidt was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Adam Beyer was hit by a pitch.

For Maple Lake Gavin Wolff threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he had four strikeouts. Jarrett Faue threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he had five strikeouts and Riley Hagen gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Donnie Mavencamp, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had two walks. Ben Clapp had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jake Bergstrom went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a walk. Nathan Zander went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run, Logan Orazem went 1-for-2 with a walk and Luke Fobbe had a walk and he scored a run.

DISTRICT 8A

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2 SARTELL MUSKIES 0

(Saturday August 9th)

The Mudcats defeated their district rivals the Muskies, they out hit them nine to eight. Jacoby Nold threw nine innings, he gave up eight hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tommy Horan went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk and Gavin Gast went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Caiden Kjelstrom went 2-for-4. David Dorsey went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dylan Inniger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Carter Heinisch went 1-for-4, Matt Samuelson went 1-for-3 and Jacoby Nold went 1-for-2.

For the Muskies John Schumer threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Cody Partch and Jacob Gruebele both went 2-for-4. Andrew Deters went 1-for-3 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4 and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3.

REGION 6C

LITCHFIELD BLUES 5 ST. NICHOLAS NiCKS 1

(Thursday August 8th)

The Blues defeated their region rivals the Nicks, they out hit them eleven to five. Joey Hyde threw nine innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Andrew Loch went 4-for-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Jake Jones went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Caden Besemer went 1-for-4 for a RBI an he scored a run. Avery Liestman went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Ryan Quast went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Eric Hullerstrom went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tony Baumann went 1-for-5.

For St. Nicholas Andrew Bautch threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and two strikeouts. Travis Hansen threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits and two runs. Dylan Rausch threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up a walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Derek Kuechle went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Alex Foehrenbach went 2-for-4 with a double. Connor Lincoln went 1-for-3, Kaden Rausch went 1-for-3 and Tyson Willenbring scored a run.

DISTRICT 1B

ISANTI RED BIRDS 8 ST. JOSEPH JOES 3

(Saturday August 9th)

The Red Birds defeated their district rivals the Joes, they out hit them twelve to six. Ethan Smith threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brent Tholen went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and sacrifice bunt. Ethan Smith went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and Tom Heifort went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tyler Hand went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Troy Jones went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Owen Lamson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Marcus Hubbard scored a run.

For St. Joseph Josh Wood threw seven innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs and he had one strikeout. Jonah Schneider threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Ben Alvord went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Andrew Rott went 1-for-4.

DISTRICT 8A

SARTELL MUSKIES 17 MOORHEAD BREWERS 10

(Sunday August 10th)

The Muskies defeated their district rivals the Brewers, they out hit them sixteen to fourteen, including three doubles and a home run. They were aided by five errors and six walks. The Muskies earned the No. 2 seed and will advance to the state tourney next weekend. They just gave up five runs in the fifth and the Muskies come back in the sixth to put up four runs. Brett Schlangen threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Adam Wenker threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and one walk. Ethan Carlson threw three innings, he gave up a hit, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Andrew Deters went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored two runs. It was a grand slam in the eighth inning. Jace Otto went 3-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Gavin Schulte went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch an he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-6 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Mateo Segura went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Cody Partch went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two walks and Jacob Merrill went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-1, Austin Henrichs had two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Wes Johnson had a walk and he scored a run.

Ryan Froemke threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Jordan Chlemenson threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kaleb Binstock went 3-for-4 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. David Ernst went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and mike Peschel went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Marcus Wohl went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a walk and Jordan Clemenson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs.. Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-5 with a walk and he scored three runs and Dustin Mertz went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Caden Headlee went 1-for-4 with a walk, J. Peschel went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Anthony Villanueva had a walk.

DISTRICT 4B

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 9 NISSWA LIGHTNING 7

(Sunday August 10th)

The Steves defeated their district rivals the Lightning, they were out hit eleven to eight, they did collect five big home runs. The Steves won the district 4B tournament to earn the No. 1 seed into the state tournament next weekend. Matt Young threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Jake Schelonka threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Jack Greenlun threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zach Fuecker went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Meyer went 2-for-5 with a home run for thee RBIs and Joe Tuholsky went 1-for-4 with a home run for RBI. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored three runs, Jake Schelonka went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs and Matt Young went 1-for-4.

For Nisswa Ben Dornself threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and he had two strikeouts. Blaine Hardy threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Keaton Lingenfelter threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Drew Boland, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Chris Pederson went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Brett Jenkins went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 2-for-4 with two doubles, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Kody Ruedisili went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Matt Casperson went 1-for-4 an Nate DeChaine had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

REGION 8C

REGAL EAGLES 8 ELROSA SAINTS 3

(Sunday August 10th)

The Eagles defeated their region rivals the Saints, they out hit them nine to five and they were aided by nine walks. Gabe Rohman threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brandon Wedel threw 2/3 innings, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nate Meyer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brayden Skindelien went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, two walks and he scored a run and J. Beier went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Luke Knutson had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Chi Schneider went 1-for-1, with a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch, two walks and he scored two runs. Jordan Wosmek had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Shane Rademacher had a walk and Derek Dengerud was hit by a pitch.

For Elrosa Hayden Sobiech threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Luke Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Luke Illies threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he had three strikeouts. Wyatt Steffenson threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ashton Dingmann went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Jackson Peter went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Hayden Sobiech went 1-for-1, Wyatt Steffenson had a walk and Kevin Kuefler had a walk and he scored a run.

REGION 8C

FARMING FLAMES 7 REGAL EAGLES 6

(Sunday August 10th)

The Flames defeated their region rivals the Eagles, they each collected twelve hits. The Flames earned the No. 2 Seed out of Region 8C, they will play in the state tournament next weekend. Robert Schleper threw nine innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs, four walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Bennett Hylla went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Cody Fourre went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Cameron Miller went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and a walk. Robert Schleper went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Becker had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Cramlet went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Isaac Nett went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch. Carson Holthaus had a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Coby Mergen went 1-for-4 and scored a run and Will Mergen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For Regal Brandon Wedel threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by Nate Meyer, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and a stolen base. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-5 and J. Beier went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Chi Schnieder went 1-for-4 with a double, stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Bennet Schultz went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Skindelien went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs, Jordan Wosmek went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, Aedan Andresen went 1-for-1 and Derek Dengerud had two walks and he scored a run.

REGION 9C

OPOLE BEARS 7 PIERZ BREWERS 3

(Sunday August 10th)

The Bears defeated their region rivals the Brewers, they out hit them twelve to eleven and they were aided by nine walks. The Bears earned the No. 3 seed in the Region, for a berth to the state tournament next weekend. Isaiah Folsom threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, four walks and he had two strikeouts. David Heinen threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Bieniek went 2-for-5 with two doubles for five RBIs. Masyn Patrick went 4-for-4 for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brodi Huls went 2-for-6 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Maverick Novitzki went 2-for-4 with a walk and Tate Lange went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and three walks. Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-3 and A. Lange was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Schmitz had two walks and he scored a run, Dierks Opatz had a walk and he scored a run and Max Posch had a walk.

For the Brewers Derek Dahmen threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Gunnar Wicklund threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had five strikeouts. Rylee Rausch threw 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Mike Nezerka threw 1/3 inning, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout. Nate Solinger threw one inning, he gave up two walks.

Their offense was led by Mike Nezerka went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Chuck Boser went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Gunnar Wicklund went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he had walk and Derek Dahmen went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Phil Zynda went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with a walk. Rylee Rausch had two walks and he scored a run and Pete Schommer had a walk.

REGION 8C

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 13 FARMING FLAMES

(Sunday August 10th)

The Pirates defeated their region rivals the Flames, they out hit them seventeen to ten, including five doubles and one home run, they were aided by seven walks. With the win, the earned the region championship and a berth to the state tournament next weekend. Bennet Evans threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Griffin Bjerke threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Grady Fuchs went 3-for-6 with a double for five RBIs and Luke Johnson went 2-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Sam Oehrlein went 4-for-6 with two double for a RBI and Grayson Fuchs went 3-for-4, with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Garrett Leusink went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, four walk an he scored two run and Reed Johnson went 3-for-5 with a stolen base, three walks and he scored three runs. Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Peyton Hemmsch scored a run.

Cameron Miller threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Bennet Hylla threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Owen Sunderman threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josh Becker, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and a walk and Bennett Hylla went 2-for-5 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Will Mergen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Tyler Schroeder went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Carson Holthaus went 1-for-1 for a RBI, two walks andhe scored a run and Drew Cramlet went 1-for-3 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Isaac Nett had a stolen base, two walks and he scored, Robert Schleper and Coby Mergen both went 1-for-1.

DISTRICT 4B

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 12 BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 6

(Sunday August 10th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their district rivals the Billy Goats, they out hit them seventeen to seven, including five home runs. This win earned a birth for the state tournament next weekend. Josiah Peterson threw two innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and a strikeout. Tyler Emmerich threw five inning, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Drew threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Drew Beier went 4-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Joey Siwicki went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Brett Leabch went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Lane Olson went 1-for-5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly and N. Winkelman went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Evan VonWald went 1-for-4 and Sam Keeler and Logan Winkelman both scored a run.

M. Tautges threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs and he had three strikeouts. B. Thoma threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Matt Kummet went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. A. Rueckert went 1-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and B. Thoma went 1-for-4, with a walk and he scored two runs. Lane Girtz went 1-for-3, with a double with a walk and he scored a run, J. Suska went 1-for-3.