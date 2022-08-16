Minnesota Author Pens “Minnesota Hockey Greats” Book

Author Jeff Olson has written a new book titled Minnesota Hockey Greats: Homegrown Talent In The NHL. The book is set to be released on August 22nd, 2022 and includes a foreword from Lou Nanne.

Olson writes extensively in the book about the many Minnesota players who have made their way to the NHL and have had lasting careers. These players include St. Cloud State alums Matt Hendrickson, Matt Cullen, Mark Parrish and Bret Hedican. The book also includes Cathedral's Nate Schmidt as one of the greats to come from the state.

The book uses 500 games played as its qualification for being labeled a 'great,' meaning some recent SCSU grads and Minnesota natives don't quite make the cut.

Other chapters include looks at the 'golden era' of Minnesota hockey, the growth of high school hockey in the state and, my favorite section, the series of lists labeled the 'Ultimate List of Minnesota Records.'

The book will be available after August 22nd at Amazon and other bookstores both physical and online. Olson is also hoping to sell the book at the State Fair and at the Minnesota Wild's Hockey Lodge.

Hear an interview with the author below: