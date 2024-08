Minnesota Amateur Baseball State Tournament Wraps Up This Weekend

The Minnesota Baseball Association State Tournament enters its third, and final, weekend this weekend in Jordan, Green Isle and Belle Plaine.

CLASS B:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31st

11 a.m. @ JORDAN-

CHAMPLIN PARK LoGATORS vs

ST. LOUIS PARK PIRATES

1:30 p.m. @ JORDAN-

HOPKINS BERRIES vs

MIESVILLE MUDHENS

-Winners meet Sunday at Noon in Belle Plaine-

11 a.m. @ GREEN ISLE

AIR FREIGHT UNLIMITED vs

MINNETONKA MONARCHS

1:30 p.m. @ GREEN ISLE

LYON'S PUB WARRIORS vs

BURNSVILLE BOBCATS

-Winners meet Sunday at 3 p.m. in Belle Plaine-

The Class B Championship game will be played at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 1st in Belle Plaine.

CLASS C

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30th

7:30 p.m. @ JORDAN

JORDAN BREWERS vs

SAUK CENTRE TITANS

7:30 p.m. @ GREEN ISLE

YOUNG AMERICA CARDINALS vs

UNION HILL BULLDOGS

7:30 p.m. @ BELLE PLAINE

BIRD ISLAND BULLDOGS vs

KIMBALL EXPRESS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31st

11 a.m. @ BELLE PLAINE

BEMIDJI BLUE OX vs

WACONIA LAKERS

1:30 p.m. @ BELLE PLAINE

NEW ULM BREWERS vs

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS

4 p.m. @ JORDAN

FAIRMONT MARLINS vs

SARTELL MUSKIES

4 p.m. @ GREEN ISLE

RED WING ACES vs

COURTLAND CUBS

4 p.m. @ BELLE PLAINE

BUFFALO BULLDOGS vs

WATKINS CLIPPERS

Winners meet Sunday in Green Isle/Jordan, state championship game to be played Monday at 1 p.m. in Jordan.

More information on the Minnesota Baseball Association's state tournament is available on its website.

Tickets for Friday and Monday's single games are $5 for adults and $1 for students. Saturday and Sunday multi-game sessions are $10 for adults and $1 for students. No dogs are allowed at any state tournament sites.