Minnesota Amateur Baseball State Tournament Results
The Minnesota Baseball Association State Tournament wrapped up its second weekend August 23-25. Here is a look at how the teams from Central Minnesota (and beyond) did this weekend and a look ahead to next week's schedule.
CLASS B:
SATURDAY-
Champlin Park 6, Minneapolis 4
St. Louis Park 8, St. Anthony 5
Hopkins 9, Victoria 0
Miesville 8, St. Paul 6 (10)
Air Freight Unlimited 4, Rochester 0
Minnetonka 8, Eagan 1
SUNDAY-
Lyon's Pub 3, Highland Park 2
Burnsville 4, Moorhead 2
SCHEDULE:
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31st
Champlin Park vs St. Louis Park 11 AM @ JORDAN
Hopkins vs Miesville 1:30 PM @ JORDAN
Air Freight vs Minnetonka 11 AM @ GREEN ISLE
Lyon's Pub vs Burnsville 1:30 PM @ GREEN ISLE
CLASS C
FRIDAY SCORES-
Jordan 5, Cold Spring Rockies 0
Young America 4, Raymond 2
Buffalo 3, St. Joseph Joes 0
SATURDAY SCORES-
Sauk Centre 4, Loretto 1
New Ulm 12, St. Boniventure 1
Fairmont 14, Farming 4
Red Wing 8, Waterville 1
Watkins 7, Carver 4
Kimball 4, Foley 3 (10)
SUNDAY SCORES-
Buckman 8, Fergus Falls 2
Union Hill 13, Clinton 2
Sartell Muskies 3, Nisswa 1
Courtland 8, Isanti 1
Bird Island 10, Le Sueur 0
Bemidji 3, NY Mills 0
Waconia 6, Montgomery 1
SCHEDULE:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30th
Jordan vs Sauk Centre 7:30 PM @ JORDAN
Young America vs Union Hill 7:30 PM @ GREEN ISLE
Bird Island vs Kimball 7:30 PM @ BELLE PLAINE
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31st
New Ulm vs Buckman 1:30 PM @ BELLE PLAINE
Fairmont vs Sartell Muskies 4 PM @ JORDAN
Red Wing vs Courtland 4 PM @ GREEN ISLE
Buffalo vs Watkins 4 PM @ BELLE PLAINE
Bemidji vs Waconia 11 AM @ BELLE PLAINE
Following the games on August 31st, the winners will advance to play on Sunday, September 1st with the potential for two games on that day.
The championship game is set for Labor Day in Jordan at 1 p.m..