Minnesota Amateur Baseball State Tournament Results

The Minnesota Baseball Association State Tournament wrapped up its second weekend August 23-25. Here is a look at how the teams from Central Minnesota (and beyond) did this weekend and a look ahead to next week's schedule.

CLASS B:

SATURDAY-

Champlin Park 6, Minneapolis 4

St. Louis Park 8, St. Anthony 5

Hopkins 9, Victoria 0

Miesville 8, St. Paul 6 (10)

Air Freight Unlimited 4, Rochester 0

Minnetonka 8, Eagan 1

SUNDAY-

Lyon's Pub 3, Highland Park 2

Burnsville 4, Moorhead 2

SCHEDULE:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31st

Champlin Park vs St. Louis Park 11 AM @ JORDAN

Hopkins vs Miesville 1:30 PM @ JORDAN

Air Freight vs Minnetonka 11 AM @ GREEN ISLE

Lyon's Pub vs Burnsville 1:30 PM @ GREEN ISLE

CLASS C

FRIDAY SCORES-

Jordan 5, Cold Spring Rockies 0

Young America 4, Raymond 2

Buffalo 3, St. Joseph Joes 0

SATURDAY SCORES-

Sauk Centre 4, Loretto 1

New Ulm 12, St. Boniventure 1

Fairmont 14, Farming 4

Red Wing 8, Waterville 1

Watkins 7, Carver 4

Kimball 4, Foley 3 (10)

SUNDAY SCORES-

Buckman 8, Fergus Falls 2

Union Hill 13, Clinton 2

Sartell Muskies 3, Nisswa 1

Courtland 8, Isanti 1

Bird Island 10, Le Sueur 0

Bemidji 3, NY Mills 0

Waconia 6, Montgomery 1

SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30th

Jordan vs Sauk Centre 7:30 PM @ JORDAN

Young America vs Union Hill 7:30 PM @ GREEN ISLE

Bird Island vs Kimball 7:30 PM @ BELLE PLAINE

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31st

New Ulm vs Buckman 1:30 PM @ BELLE PLAINE

Fairmont vs Sartell Muskies 4 PM @ JORDAN

Red Wing vs Courtland 4 PM @ GREEN ISLE

Buffalo vs Watkins 4 PM @ BELLE PLAINE

Bemidji vs Waconia 11 AM @ BELLE PLAINE

Following the games on August 31st, the winners will advance to play on Sunday, September 1st with the potential for two games on that day.

The championship game is set for Labor Day in Jordan at 1 p.m..