Minneapolis Man Sentenced to Prison for Illegal Possession of Gun

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for having a gun as a felon.

According to court documents, on March 2, 2021, Minneapolis police officers, who had a warrant for 34-year-old Theoplus Richmond conducted a traffic stop on Richmond’s vehicle.

Officers recovered from the vehicle a loaded Glock model 19, pistol from a bag in the trunk of the vehicle. The gun had been converted from a semiautomatic pistol into a fully automatic firearm with a device commonly referred to as a “glock switch,” or an “auto-sear.”

On July 20, 2021, Richmond pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.