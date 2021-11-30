Following Black Friday & Cyber Monday, Today Is Giving Tuesday
GIVING TUESDAY IS HERE
Giving Tuesday started officially back in 2012 the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as a way to make charitable donations, and give of our time and talents to those organizations who give so much to our local communities.
We have so many local charities that help people in our community, that today is a great day to reach out to those charities and make donations to the causes that matter the most to you.
SOME OF MY FAVORITE CHARITIES
What are your favorite local charities? Please feel free to add to the list. These are some of my favorite charities:
- Tri-County Humane Society
- Gray Face Rescue & Rescue
- Green Acres Animal Rescue
- Ruff Start Rescue
- Catholic Charities of St. Cloud
- Homeless Helping Homeless
- Pathways 4 Youth
- Anna Marie's Alliance
- United Way of Central Minnesota
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota
- CentraCare Foundation
- American Cancer Society
- Red Cross
- Walk to end Alzheimer's
- St. Cloud Toys For Tots
- Stearns History Museum
- The Beautiful Mind Project
- Clara's House
GRATITUDE
Giving Tuesday is not ONLY about giving charitable donations to your favorite charities. Giving Tuesday is about giving your time, giving gratitude, and giving support to people in need.
Our children learn from our actions. Do something together as a family. For children, that could be coloring a picture for a lonely senior, being kind to your neighbor, or just volunteering your time to your favorite organization.
If you would like to connect and learn more about Giving Tuesday in the United States, you can click HERE to learn more. Many large organizations will match dollars donated to charities. We could all use a little help from time to time. Think bigger than yourself, and give what you can, whether that be your time, your talents, your kindness, or a donation. It all makes our world a better place.