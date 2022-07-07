Minneapolis Man Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, between June 2019 and October 2020,47-year-old, Xavier Buckhanan conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine and other drugs from Las Vegas to communities in and surrounding the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation.

Through the course of the investigation, law enforcement identified multiple packages containing drugs that were sent via the U.S. Postal Service from Las Vegas to a recipient in Eden Valley.

On October 19, 2020, law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of three packages that contained multiple bundles of methamphetamine. Officers arrested Buckhanan when he arrived to retrieve the packages.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department, Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.