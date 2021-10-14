Minneapolis Felon Pleads Guilty to Illegal Gun Possession

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms as a felon.

According to court documents, in March 2021, Minneapolis Police officers received information that 33-year-old Brandon Thomas was engaged in drug and gun trafficking.

Officers executed a search warrant at a storage locker in Minneapolis that had been leased by Thomas since approximately October 2020. Officers recovered from the storage locker seven guns.

Because Thomas has prior felony convictions, including a 2009 federal carjacking conviction in Minnesota, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

