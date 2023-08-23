Millstream Arts Festival in Downtown St. Joseph Sunday

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Arts of all kinds will be on full display in downtown St. Joseph this Sunday.

The annual Millstream Arts Festival starts at 11:00 a.m. and runs until 5:00 p.m.

Event President Alicia Peters says they have a wide variety of visual arts, literature and poetry, music, dance, hands-on activities, and foods to choose from.

We have about 45 artists that are going to be lining College Avenue with some beautiful art from pottery, to jewelry, to stained glass, to fiber art, to metal.

Peters says the festival will be in about a two-block area on College Avenue from Bello Cucina to Bad Habit.

The Millstream Arts Festival has been held in downtown St. Joseph for 17 years, before that it was in the old horse barns on the campus of the College of St. Benedict starting back in the early 1980s.

The annual event used to be held in September, but Peters says as of last year they moved it up a month to coincide with move-in weekend on the college campus. She says there are also a lot of other events that happen in downtown St. Joseph in September.

