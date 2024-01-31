ONAMIA (WJON News) -- Authorities in Mille Lacs County hope new billboards will lead to tips about the November hit-and-run death of Doctor Cathy Donovan.

Fifty-six-year-old Donovan was struck by a vehicle while walking across Highway 169 with her dog.

Her employer, Mille Lacs Health System, turned its billboards in the Onamia area into "reward offered" signs asking for information. A ten-thousand-dollar reward is offered for information in the case.

Sheriff Kyle Burton says they believe Donovan was talking to someone in a car before she was hit.

Anyone with information should call the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office or State Patrol.

