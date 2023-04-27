Milk & Honey Ciders Announces Summer Concert Series

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The cidery just outside of St. Joseph is the latest venue to announce its line-up of summer concerts.

Milk & Honey Ciders says they'll have 11 dates with musical acts this summer.

The shows kick off on June 9th and continue into July and August.

A few of the performers include Pert Near Sandstone, Michael Shynes, and Church of Cash.

Last year Milk & Honey Ciders built a brand new pavilion and performance stage.

Get our free mobile app

This will be the second season that the concert series will be using the new stage area.

READ RELATED ARTICLES