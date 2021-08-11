LOCAL BANDS HIT CENTER STAGE

The Milaca Homegrown Music Festival is back once again. This year's event will be happening on Saturday, August 21st, and once again bring our great local bands to center stage.

Tickets for this years event are just $15 in advance and $20 at the door, for a whole day and evening of great music, food and fun for the whole family. Bring the kids, set up your lawn chairs and get ready to sit back and enjoy some great area music of all different kinds.

This years event will not only include the great bands, but also food trucks and a beer garden. Yes! A beer garden, just for you.

Music will begin around noon on Saturday and go until 10 pm.

THIS YEARS LINE UP

This years musical line-up:

Noon to 1:00 pm: Merchants of Soul

1:30 to 2:30 pm: Thryll

3:00 to 4:00 pm: FastTrack

4:30 to 6:00 pm: Dram Shop Country

6:30 to 8:00 pm: The Cole Allen Band

8:30 to 10:00 pm: The Maddy Braun Band

The event will take place in the awesome bandshell at Recreation Park in Milaca.

Recreation Park

435 2nd Street Northwest

Milaca, MN 56353

To purchase your tickets you can go to the Milaca Homegrown Music Festival Eventbrite Ticket page.

HOW IT ALL GOT STARTED

The Milaca Homegrown Music Festival was the idea of Maddy Braun. Maddy is a very talented young lady who started networking with area musicians when she was just a young teen. After sitting in with many area bands and getting her feet wet, she jumped into the music scene immediately, and has worked incredibly hard over the past few years to become they great young talent she is today.

Maddy has made lots of friends throughout the musical community with her charming smile, hard work and dedication to becoming the best she can be; all while respecting those Musicians around her, that have helped direct her talent in the right direction. She wanted to have a place to feature many of those talented musicians that she has met in her journey through music.

Maddy hopes that everyone will come out and support local area musicians, who work hard for their money, and want nothing more than to bring a smile to the faces of the people that live and work in our communities.

