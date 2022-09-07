Michigan Man Arrested in Stearns County Road Rage Incident

AVON -- A Michigan man was arrested Tuesday night following a road rage incident near Avon.

The incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. along Interstate 94 between St. Joseph and Avon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a caller told them another driver fired a gun at his vehicle, striking him. The victim told police the suspect was heading west on the interstate and he was going to head home nearby.

Authorities met with the victim at his house and found he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose.

Multiple authorities from St. Joseph, Albany, Avon and the State Patrol continue to look for the driver who fired the shot.

The suspect's vehicle was found near the Melrose exit. Police arrested 23-year-old Shannon Woods from Inkster, Michigan.

Authorities say a driving dispute took place between Woods and the victim, when Wood allegedly fired a handgun at the victims vehicle.

Woods was booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.

The case remains under investigation.