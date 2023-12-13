Merry Christmas! Lucky Lottery Winners in Waite Park, Clearwater
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big lottery winner in Waite Park this week.
The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the scratch game Diamond Riches won $50,000. They bought the ticket at the Kwik Trip in Waite Park on Monday.
Another local lottery player won $26,000 playing the game North 5. They bought their winning ticket on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Clearwater.
Unless the winner chooses to opt into publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.
Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud
The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it.
Gallery Credit: Listed by: Christopher Hauck Coldwell Banker Realty