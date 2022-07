UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot is still growing.

For just the 5th time in the 20-year history of the game, the jackpot has soared past $600 million.

The estimated jackpot for this Friday's drawing is $630 million - $360 million for the cash option.

It would be the 5th largest prize ever offered in the game.

No tickets matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

