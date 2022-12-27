Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to 6th Highest in Game’s History
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed over a half-billion dollars.
The top prize for Tuesday night's drawing is $565 million, or about $294 million if you take the cash option.
This is the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game.
The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won back in October.
Since Mega Millions began in May of 2002, there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more, including three that exceeded $1 billion.
Minnesota had its first - and only - Mega Million jackpot win back in April of this year with a $110 million prize.
