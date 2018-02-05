Meet the Minnesotans Competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics kick off Wednesday, February 7th in Pyeongchang, South Korea. If Minnesotans are good at one thing, it is winter! Our state is helping outfit a lot of Team USA's curling and ice hockey teams. Here is a list of the Olympians and a little bit about each one!

Leif Nordgren - Marine - Competing in the Biathlon - Leif's favorite show is The Office and his favorite meal is pumpkin pie.

Jessie Diggins - Afton - Cross-Country Skiing - Jessie started skiing when she was just 3 years old!

Rosie Frankowski - Minneapolis - Cross-Country Skiing - Rosie plays ukulele, loves dancing, and salmon fishing.

Annie Hart - Stillwater - Cross-Country Skiing - Annie loves crossfit, running, and cooking.

Lindsey Vonn - Vail, CO (Born in St. Paul) - Alpine Skiing - Lindsey's hobbies are tennis, golf and spending time with her family and dogs.

Cory Christianson - Duluth - Curling - She is a four-time U.S. junior champion (2016, 2015, 2013, 2012).

Tyler George - Duluth - Curling - Tyler has multiple curling titles under his belt!

Aileen Geving - Duluth - Curling - Aileen is a 2x Jr. National Champion.

John Landsteiner - Duluth - Curling - John also competed in the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Tabitha Peterson - St. Paul- Curling - Tabitha was a 2012 U.S. National champion in curling.

Joe Polo - Duluth - Curling - Joe was also a 2006 Olympic bronze medalist.

Will Borgen - Moorhead - Ice Hockey - Will played for SCSU! Named to the 2016 NCHC All-Rookie team in his first season with St. Cloud State University

Hannah Brandt - Vadnis Heights - Ice Hockey - Hannah volunteers with Fairview Hospital working with people with mental and physical disabilities.

Dani Cameranesi - Plymouth - Ice Hockey - Dani's hobbies include fishing, hiking, and boating in the summer!

Gigi Marvin - Warroad- Ice Hockey - Gigi has played a season with the MN Whitecaps and plays piano and guitar!

Sidney Morin - Minnetonka - Ice Hockey - Sidney enjoys skiing and wakesurfing.

Kelly Pannek - Plymouth - Ice Hockey - Kelly helped the Golden Gophers to two NCAA national championships (2015, 2016).

Maddie Rooney - Andover - Ice Hockey - Maddie played on the varsity boys team in her senior year of high school!

Lee Stecklein - Roseville - Ice Hockey - Lee's hobbies are reading and playing tennis.

Ryan Stoa - Bloomington - Ice Hockey - Ryan was drafted 34th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2005 NHL Draft.

Get out that red, white and blue and get ready to cheer on Team USA! The Olympics will be airing on NBC.