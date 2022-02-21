Meeker County Man Arrested After Brief Police Chase

COSMOS -- A Meeker County man was arrested on an outstanding warrant Friday.

Sheriff's deputies and members of a drug task force were looking for 26-year-old Jonathan Alvarez of Cosmos who had a warrant for his arrest on 1st-degree burglary and 2nd-degree assault charges.

Officers spotted Alvarez leaving his home at around 4:45 Friday afternoon and tried to make a traffic stop.

The sheriff says Alvarez fled and led deputies on a short pursuit through the city of Cosmos before returning to his home. Authorities say he then got out of his vehicle and surrendered.

