Median Home Prices Still Rising in Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- Scare inventory and continued buyer demand are still driving up the median home price.

Minnesota Realtors says closed sales are down and new listings declined in January.

For the central region of Minnesota, new listings were down nearly 14 percent in January with closed sales down a little over one percent.

Meanwhile, the median sales price is now up to $305,500 which is a nine percent increase.

The number of days the average home spends on the market is down to just 33 compared to 41 last January.