Marcus Theatre Elk River Announces Closing This Week

Some movies are just meant to be seen in the theatre. In fact, I think that most movies should be seen in the theatre. There is something magical about sitting there with your big bucket of $20 movie theatre popcorn, and enjoying that giant screen with the high def surround sound. I personally think that is the way movies should be watched... at least the first time. After it's released on streaming services or on video... fine. But the first time, let's watch on the big screen.

That option is now coming to a close. At least at the Marcus Theatre in Elk River. Today (Tuesday) is the last day that you will be able to enjoy a movie on the big screen, but at least they are ending it by still having their last "Value Tuesday".



So, if you want to get in to see the new releases at a discounted price, and you live in the Elk River area, today is the day.

Otherwise, you can still enjoy all that Marcus Theatres (Parkwood) offer here at the Waite Park location.

According to Bring Me the News, Marcus Theatres owns several theaters.

Let's go to the movies... at least one last time in Elk River.