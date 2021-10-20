Maple Grove Man Killed in I-94 Crash in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- A crash that closed westbound Interstate 94 in St. Michael Tuesday killed a Maple Grove man.

The crash happened before 1:00 p.m. at the off-ramp of Highway 241. It prompted officials to close the westbound lanes of the interstate for approximately four hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Dean Johnson was driving a straight truck in the right lane of westbound I-94 when he rear-ended an SUV. Johnson's truck then struck the barrier at the entrance to the off-ramp and flipped on its driver's side.

The patrol says Johnson, who was not wearing his seat belt, died in the crash.

The driver of the SUV, 37-year-old Christina Dayou of Fargo, was not hurt in the crash.

