Man Seriously Hurt After Hitting Deer on Interstate 35

PINE CITY (WJON News) -- A man was seriously hurt after his vehicle struck a deer and he was hit by another vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 in Pine County.

Troopers say 65-year-old Dale Tatge of Faribault was going north when his vehicle struck a deer and was stopped in the left lane.

He then got out of his vehicle and was hit by a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Patricia Weyandt of Alborn.

Tatge was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries. Weyandt was taken to Essentia in Sandstone with non-life-threatening injured.