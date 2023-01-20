Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Pawn Shop Robbery

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced one of three men accused of robbing a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020.

Forty-one-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison. he gets credit for having already served about a year and a half in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery in October.

St. Cloud Police were called to Security Coin and Pawn Shop in the 600 block of St. Germain West. Two employees were assaulted and numerous pieces of jewelry were taken.

Police say three black men originally walked into the store and one of the men then left. The remaining two suspects grabbed the 75-year-old female clerk and 76-year-old male clerk and started punching them in the face. The two then jumped over the counter and ransacked a jewelry case and then fled on foot.

The employees were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Cloud Police were able to identify Herring as one of the suspects through DNA testing. The BCA determined the match by running the DNA sample through the Minnesota Convicted Offender Database.

Authorities say in 2018, Herring was convicted on a 2nd-degree aggravated robbery charge in Benton County. He also was sentenced on charges that he impersonated a police officer and robbed a woman at gunpoint in her St. Cloud home.

Police have not released any further information on the remaining two suspects in the pawn shop robbery.

